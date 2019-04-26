5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony out of critical condition

The condition of a 5-year-old boy, who was senselessly thrown from the third floor of Mall of America by a man who was "looking to kill someone," has improved from critical condition to alert and conscious, a family attorney said on Friday.

The child has been in critical condition in a Minnesota hospital since the heinous attack on April 12.

"All praise, glory and honor to Jesus!" family attorney R. Stephen Tillitt read from a statement written the family of the seriously injured child. "We are so elated to let you know that our son is now alert and conscious and is no longer in critical condition!"

The news was delivered on a conference call with reporters on Friday — two weeks after the little boy was tossed over the railing, allegedly by Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda.

Aranda, 24, was charged with first-degree premeditated attempt to commit murder in Hennepin County. According to a probable cause document, Aranda told investigators he was "looking for someone to kill, but it did not 'work out.'"

KSTP

"We are now turning our focus to additional surgeries, healing, rehabilitation and eventually a return home, which we hope will happen by June," said Tillitt, on behalf of the child's family.

Bloomington, MN Police

A GoFundMe page was set up to help and raised close to $1 million as of Friday.

"We want to personally thank each and every one of you for your love, prayers and support...The road to recovery remains long, but with God and you, we are assured to make it through. Please keep praying for our son and may our loving God bless you and everyone you love," said Tillitt.