After 4-year-old Na'Vaun Price Jackson accidentally shot himself in the head last month, doctors told his family that he showed no brain activity. But now, the California youngster is awake and talking again.

The boy's remarkable improvement comes after police say he found a gun on a bed while visiting the east Oakland home of his mother's boyfriend. Authorities say Na'Vaun pulled the gun out from under a pillow and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Doctors initially prepared Na'Vaun's family for the worst after they found no brain activity following the accident. But in videos shared online this week by his grandfather, Ramon Price, Na'Vaun can he heard in his hospital room saying, "Hello world" and "Thank you."

Na'Vaun's family says his recovery is a miracle.

Ramon Price/Facebook

Although he still can't walk, Navaun is now able to leave his bed and sit in a wheelchair.

In the new videos he can also be heard repeating the words "sister" and "grandma" with the help of his grandfather, followed by "amen" and "thank you, Jesus."

Terrence Wilson, the boyfriend of Na'Vaun's mother, was arrested following the accident and charged with multiple felonies, including child abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon and first degree criminal firearm storage.

Asked if she had any idea that there was a gun in her boyfriend's bed, Na'Vaun's mother, Brijjanna Price, told San Francisco ABC7 News, "Not at all. If I knew, my son wouldn't have been in that house."

"Every day he's doing something different, so my son's going to be back soon," Price said of her son's surprising recovery. "He may not be back to the way he was, but he'll be back."