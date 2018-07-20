3-year-old dies after spending 3.5 hours in scorching bus

A 3-year-old boy left unattended in a blistering-hot daycare bus for at least three-and-a-half hours has died.

The child was unresponsive when discovered inside the vehicle by police, who said the temperature inside the vehicle at the time was 113 degrees. The bus was parked outside a daycare facility following a field trip, according to a statement from the Harris County Constable's Office.

Twenty-eight students from the "Discovering Me Academy" went to a local park earlier in the day and returned between 2:30 and 3 p.m., according to the statement. The boy who was left in the van wasn't discovered until his father arrived around 6:30 p.m. to pick him up.

"It's just tragic," Constable Alan Rosen said.

Authorities were interviewing the bus driver and a chaperone from the field trip, according to the statement. The boy who died was listed as accounted for on a roll sheet for students who returned to the daycare.

The Houston Police department said it will be investigating the case, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether to file criminal charges.