An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father -- a man Milwaukee police say also shot and killed the girl's mother.

Noelani Robinson, 2, was last seen on Monday. She's believed to be with her father, Dariaz Higgins, 34, who is considered armed and dangerous, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

"We are asking Mr. Higgins to take her and drop her off some place safe -- a family member's house, a fire station, a hospital," Thomas Casper, acting captain for the Milwaukee Police Department's homicide division, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Milwaukee Police

The search began after Milwaukee police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting they say was carried out by Higgins.

Noelani's mother, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, was found lying on a driveway outside an apartment building, police said. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Milwaukee Police

The other woman, a 28-year-old, was also shot multiple times and was hospitalized in unknown condition, Casper said.

Higgins and Noelani may be in a black SUV, police said.

Authorities urged the public to be on the lookout.