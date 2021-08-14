3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old in Minnesota

The little girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Marlene Lenthang
August 14, 2021, 3:52 PM
2 min read

A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 5-year-old boy in a home in Bena, Minnesota, early Friday, officials said.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting around 3:50 a.m.

When deputies responded they learned the little girl “had been shot by accidental gunfire” by the boy, Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release.

She was transported to the Deer River hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance and lifesaving efforts were attempted on the child.

The girl was pronounced dead at the Deer River Hospital.

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and an investigation is underway.

The relationship between the boy and girl is not clear. It’s also not know how the child got a hold of the firearm.

It’s not clear whether possible criminal charges will be filed in the fatal incident.

So far this year 968 children have been killed by guns, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In 2019, 3,371 American children and teens were killed with guns, the Children's Defense Fund, a nonprofit child advocacy and research group reported.

Top Stories

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

2 hours ago

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old

33 minutes ago

Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined

Aug 12, 12:52 PM

Top Stories

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

2 hours ago

Tropical depression Fred bearing down on Florida Keys

Aug 14, 8:24 AM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Top Stories

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

2 hours ago

Tropical depression Fred bearing down on Florida Keys

Aug 14, 8:24 AM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events