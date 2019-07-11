Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, were killed in a two-alarm fire at a New York City home Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Sources said the blaze, which also left two critically hurt, appeared to be intentionally set by a tenant who was facing eviction. The cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished, is under investigation, officials said.

Crews rushed to the Queens blaze in four minutes and removed the 6-year-old and a 23-year-old man from the home, but they were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the New York Police Department.

A 76-year-old man was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens where he died, said police.

NYPD officer trying to console heartbroken devastated family member. Fire in Elmhurst, Queens killed 6-year-old girl, 2 adults. A woman and a 1-year-old boy are clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/xbMcUGm7MJ — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 10, 2019

A 10-month-old boy and 35-year-old woman survived and were taken to Cornell Hospital in critical condition, said police.

"Unfortunately it's a sad afternoon here in East Elmhurst," New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday. "There are two people that remain in the hospital in extremely critical condition with burn and smoke injuries from this fire."

"It's quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling," Nigro said. "The first call we received came from the occupant of the first floor apartment in that home who heard an alarm going off and called 911."