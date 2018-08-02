4-year-old girl thrown into the river by her mother found dead: Police

A Tampa woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw her 4-year-old daughter into a river, police said.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a woman who had thrown a child into the Hillsborough River, police told ABC News.

A dive team went into the water at 4:30 p.m. and located an "unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore," police said.

The child was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, believed to be the child's mother, was located by police walking not far from the scene, officials stated.

The woman is now in custody, but has not provided any details to police as of yet, police said.

The identities of the mother and child have not been released.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.