5-year-old with leukemia lives out her dream of being a tattoo artist

A 5-year-old Cleveland girl who has leukemia always wanted to be a tattoo artist -- and a non-profit organization helped her realize those dreams.

Officials at the Cleveland chapter of "A Special Wish," a nonprofit that makes dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses, said they wanted to put a smile on 5-year-old Maja's face after learning that she had recently been diagnosed with leukemia.

The organization reached out to the Voodoo Monkey Tattoo shop in Cleveland to arrange a one-day apprenticeship for her.

"Maja’s dream is to be a Tattoo Artist when she grows up! #ASW reached out to our community partners at Voodoo Monkey Tattoo and the owners, Natalie & Dave, we’re beyond excited about welcoming a new member to the the team," the organization wrote in a Facebook post this week.

It also shared more than 20 photos of the young girl's special day. She was given a uniform, assigned a trainer, and shown all the tools and equipment.

Maja was all smiles as she explored all the different colors of ink and practiced tattooing her name on a grapefruit.

"Together with her trainer, Dave, they scaled and printed out her Panda Tattoo," the post said. "She consulted with her first two clients, Maja’s Aunt and Maja’s Dad and observed as Dave brought her Panda Tattoo to life."

"Thank you again to everyone who made this amazing day possible," added the post. "Something tells us that Maja’s tattoo is going to be very popular at Voodoo Monkey."