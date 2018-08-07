9-year-old robbed at gunpoint at lemonade stand given hundreds in cash, gifts

A 9-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint Saturday while selling lemonade in North Carolina has received more than $200 in direct donations and been given a riding lawnmower.

Local police are still searching for the suspect, who approached the boy and demanded his money -- an amount that turned out to be $17 -- while holding a BB gun, Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood told ABC News. The suspect was a young black man wearing a cap and a black shirt, Underwood said.

"Unfortunately, we did not find the suspect, but we did find a trail in the woods where we recovered a camo hat," Underwood said, referring to the suspect's camouflage cap. "We recovered the metal tin box that he had the money in along with what turned out to be a BB handgun."

The 9-year-old, whose first name is Mark, was on the phone with his dad when the suspect approached. The father said he and his wife could hear the boy's panicked voice over the phone.

After news of the theft spread, the Monroe community reached out to support Mark, including the gift of a new mower worth about $1,100, according to the Associated Press. Monroe is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Lowe's, the home-improvement chain, donated the lawnmower.

"We watched the news over the weekend and heard neighbors were collecting money" to buy Mark a lawnmower, Sarah Lively, a company spokesperson, told ABC News. "We thought that was something Lowe's could help with and contacted our Monroe, North Carolina, store to help surprise Mark on Monday morning."

Underwood said it was the first time he could recall a lemonade stand being held up.

"First time I've ever heard of this," he said, "and I've been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years."