8-year-old shot in face, 2 teens wounded in potentially targeted attack: Police

An 8-year-old boy was shot on the right side of his face and two teenage boys were also wounded in a potentially targeted attack in Philadelphia, according to police.

The triple shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot while a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip, police said.

The 8-year-old and 16-year-old were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition while the 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

It appears the victims will all survive, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Witnesses said the gunman was chasing the two teens down a street, police said, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

The 8-year-old was inside his home when he was shot, WPVI reported.

"We do believe from witnesses that the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old were possibly being targeted," Ross told reporters. "Clearly, the 8-year-old was not."

"It's a very tragic thing," Ross said. "Fortunately, everybody is going to survive, but you have three gunshot victims and nobody over the age of 16. It's very sad."

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, according to police.