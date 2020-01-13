2-year-old seen vaping on social media, 2 teenagers have been charged The teens were babysitting the toddler, police said.

Pennsylvania police are investigating a video that appears to show a 2-year-old boy using a vaping device while under the care of two teenagers.

Video obtained by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE appears to show the boy coughing after he inhales from the device as two females are heard laughing in the background.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a 17-year-old girl from Seward, Pennsylvania, was babysitting the boy at a home in St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The boy retrieved the vaping device by a nearby nightstand before he used it, police said.

An 18-year-old from Armagh, Pennsylvania, was also present at the time. Both teens are students at United High School in Armagh, WTAE reported.

There is no family connection between the teens and the child, police said. Charges for endangering the welfare of a child are pending against them both.

The device is believed to have contained about 3% nicotine but no THC, police said. The child did not display any visible effects from smoking the device, other than coughing, police said.

Police became aware of the video, which was posted to Snapchat, after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen on Sunday.

The child's parents as well as children's services were notified by police.