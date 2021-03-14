New York City marks anniversary of 1st COVID-19 death with memorial services

Faces of lost New Yorkers will be projected on the Brooklyn Bridge.

On March 14, 2020, New York City recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and over the last year, that toll would skyrocket to over 30,000 lost lives, more than 10 times the number of people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Sunday, New Yorkers of all walks of life will mark this grim anniversary with several events that will honor and memorialize their fallen neighbors on some of the city's iconic locations.

Earlier in the afternoon, Lincoln Center premiered a music video featuring the Young People's Chorus of New York City performing "You'll Never Walk Alone," from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical "Carousel."

Later Sunday night, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will host a memorial service at 7:45 p.m. that will be streamed live and include photos and videos of New Yorkers who died.

"Voices from across the city will join as one to stand in solidarity and demonstrate how we remain strong, hopeful and determined," de Blasio said in a statement.

The ceremony will include a performance from the New York Philharmonic, readings from spiritual leaders and a poem reading.

New Yorkers are encouraged to share their coronavirus stories with the hashtag #COVIDMemorial.

A special tribute to the fallen New Yorkers will take place on the Brooklyn Bridge. The images of the city's COVID-19 victims will be projected on the bridge throughout the ceremony.

And that won't be the only location to change its appearance tonight.

Lincoln Center's fountains will be lit with candles at 8 p.m. The lights will stay on for 30 minutes, one minute for every 1,000 deaths recorded in the city over the last year, according to organizers.