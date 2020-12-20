New York fire kills 3, leaves 4 injured, including 2 firefighters A firefighter fell through the floor of the three-story home in Queens.

Three people died and four people, including two firefighters, were injured in a house fire in New York City Saturday.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. in Elmhurst, Queens, WABC reported.

The New York City Fire Department provided an update from FDNY Chief of Operations Thomas J. Richardson via Instagram.

"Our first arriving units were on scene in two minutes and were met with a large volume of fire on all three floors of the building. Following reports of eight residents who lived in the building, we had a Firefighter fall through the floor while attempting to gain access into the structure," Richardson said, according to the fire department.

They also said they were able to confirm three civilian fatalities, but two others are unaccounted for.

"The fire is under control at this time and our members will continue to operate and search due to extensive damage and collapse of the roof onto the top floor and another part onto the second floor," Richardson said.

The firefighter who fell through the floor suffered minor injuries, the FDNY added.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also commented on the fire via Twitter, responding to WABC's story.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this morning's tragic fire in #Elmhurst, as well as with the heroic @FDNY first responders who were hurt putting their lives on the line. Our office is monitoring the situation," he wrote.

According to WABC, the New York City Department of Buildings has investigated the home various times over the past two years after receiving complaints about possible squatters and illegally converted rooms.