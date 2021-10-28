Former New York Gov. Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime

Cuomo resigned in August following a report from the state's attorney general.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged in Albany City Court, according to a spokesman for the New York State Court System.

The complaint charges the former governor with a misdemeanor sex crime, the spokesman said in an email to ABC News.

Cuomo resigned in August following a monthslong investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees.

"Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," the report said.

Following his resignation, Cuomo said the report was politicized and that there was a rush to judgment.

"Let me say now that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system and that doesn't serve women and it doesn't serve men or society," Cuomo said during his farewell address. "I understand that there are moments of intense political pressure and media frenzy that cause a rush to judgment, but that is not right. It's not fair or sustainable. Facts still matter."

Cuomo was replaced by then Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.