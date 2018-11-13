Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a black woman while making racist statements in New York City.

The attack took place on Nov. 9 at around 7:30 p.m. on Church Avenue and East 18th Street in Brooklyn

NYPD

The 57-year-old victim was exiting the southbound Q train when the suspect came up behind and started punching her while making “derogatory anti-black statements,” police said. He then fled the scene.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is actively searching for the suspect who police describe as a white male in his 30s, and are seeking the public’s assistance to find the perpetrator.

The female victim told police she suffered a puncture wound to her shoulder. She refused to get treatment at first, but later went to Kings County Hospital for medical attention.