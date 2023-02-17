Yosemite National Park's spectacular 'firefall'

Water from the Horsetail Fall waterfall, on the eastern edge of El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park, is lit up by the setting sun, creating a fiery orange glow for a few weeks every year in mid-to late-February. The stunning natural phenomena, which looks like flowing lava, is best seen on clear nights when sun strikes at just the right angle. After years of drought, recent rain and flooding has created optimal conditions for the firefall this year. The popular social media event is limited this year, however, with a new reservation system put in place by The National Park Service.

Horsetail Falls glows orange at sunset, Feb. 12, 2023. Zoe Varner/@zoevarn

Visitors look at the Horsetail Fall near El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023. Several weather and climatic conditions have to be just just right for the firefall phenomena to occur. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Horsetail Fall at El Capitan is seen during sunset in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023. Carlos Barria/Reuters

A camper is seen near Horsetail Fall at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Water flowing off Horsetail Fall glows orange at sunset during in Yosemite National Park, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. Sean Lacsamana/@sean.relacss