Water from the Horsetail Fall waterfall, on the eastern edge of El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park, is lit up by the setting sun, creating a fiery orange glow for a few weeks every year in mid-to late-February. The stunning natural phenomena, which looks like flowing lava, is best seen on clear nights when sun strikes at just the right angle. After years of drought, recent rain and flooding has created optimal conditions for the firefall this year. The popular social media event is limited this year, however, with a new reservation system put in place by The National Park Service.
Yosemite National Park's spectacular 'firefall'
