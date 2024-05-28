Multiple people injured after explosion rocks downtown Youngstown, Ohio

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Multiple people were injured, one critically, in an explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday, hospital officials confirmed.

The explosion occurred near Central Square, according to police, who urged people to avoid the downtown area.

Smoke fills the air after an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 28, 2024. Ron Flaviano/Bliss360 Marketing

"Emergency services are on the scene, and the situation is being actively managed," the Youngstown Police Department said in a post on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Mercy Health said Tuesday evening it is treating seven people who were injured in the incident, including one person in critical condition.

In this screen grab from a video, first responders work at the scene of an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 28, 2024. WYTV

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are on the scene after an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 28, 2024. WYTV

Police did not say what may have caused the explosion, which impacted a building that contains a Chase bank and apartments.

A Chase spokesperson told ABC News the company is in "close contact with local officials to check on the safety of everyone in the building and area."

"After that, we'll work to determine what happened and to assess the damage," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.