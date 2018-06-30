'What Would You Do?' Episode recap: Waitress endures harassment to avoid losing tips

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Waitress Harassment -- Waitresses have long talked about the harassment they feel they must endure from customers so they can earn those all-important TIPS. In light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement, women are being encouraged to speak up about harassment they see, and are victim to.

In this scenario, we have a patron (actor) harassing the waitress (actor). Instead of alerting her boss or asking him to leave, she responds politely and in a non-confrontational way because she needs the tips. Do you step up, or do you continue with your meal and let the waitress fend for herself? What would you do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Coffice -- We send an actor into a cafe to set up her "office for the day." She has a booming business as anyone can see -- it’s all laid out at the coffee shop. She is taking phone calls on speaker, occupying too much table space and even trying to enlist strangers to be her assistant. She is oblivious, but shameless since she is a paying customer. Will customers step in and tell our actor she has gone too far? Or will they bite their tongues? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Stealing from the Tip Jar: Part 1 and Part 2 -- What would you do if you saw three different people stealing tips from a deli tip jar: a blonde woman, an African-American man and a Muslim man. We run the scenario three different times to catch reactions. Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Drag Queen's Parents -- A drag queen meets their conservative mother and father out at a restaurant before their show. The parents are annoyed and embarrassed that their son shows up to lunch in full drag. “What if someone sees us! You’re not our son when you look like this!” Should the child be able to dress as they like? Should parents accept their child while dressed in drag? Joining us behind the scenes to watch the action is drag queen Monet X Change, contestant on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Watch what happens: