"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman shared her new children's book "Who Will I Be?" on the show Monday.

The book is inspired by her 11-month-old daughter Isabel, and shows one girl's exploration of careers that help her community.

These illustrations by Joanne Lew Vriethoff are excerpted from "Who Will I Be?" by Abby Huntsman. Reprinted by permission of Harper Collins Publishers, All rights reserved.

