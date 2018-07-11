Joy Behar's favorite summer books

This is the best time of year to head outside, kick back and get lost in a good book. All week long, each of "The View" co-hosts are sharing their summer reading list in a series called "Ladies Get Lit"! Co-host Joy Behar shares her picks:

“The Plot Against America” by Philip Roth

Roth imagines an alternate history where Franklin D. Roosevelt loses the 1940 presidential election to heroic aviator and rabid isolationist Charles A. Lindbergh. Shortly thereafter, Lindbergh negotiates a cordial “understanding” with Adolf Hitler. For one boy growing up in Newark,New Jersey, Lindbergh’s election is the first in a series of ruptures that threaten to destroy his small, safe corner of America and with it, his mother, his father and his older brother.

“The Bonfires of the Vanities” by Tom Wolfe

Wolfe's modern American satire tells the story of Sherman McCoy, a Wall Street "Master of the Universe" who has it all - a Park Avenue apartment, a job that brings wealth, power and prestige, a beautiful wife and an even more beautiful mistress. Suddenly, one wrong turn makes it all go wrong and Sherman spirals downward in a sudden fall from grace that sucks him into the ravenous heart of a New York City gone mad during the go-go, racially turbulent, socially hilarious 1980s.

“The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger

A classic novel originally published for adults, it has since become popular with adolescents for its themes of teenage angst and alienation. The novel's protagonist Holden Caulfield has become an icon for teenage rebellion. The novel also deals with complex issues of innocence, identity, belonging, loss and connection.

“Rebel In The Rye”

This biographical drama film was directed and written by Danny Strong. It is based on the book "J.D. Salinger: A Life" by Kenneth Slawenski, about the life of Salinger during and after World War II. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Brian d'Arcy James, Victor Garber, Hope Davis and Lucy Boynton.