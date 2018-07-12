Meghan McCain's favorite summer books

This is the best time of year to head outside, kick back and get lost in a good book. All week long, each of "The View" co-hosts are sharing their summer reading list. It’s co-host Meghan McCain’s chapter of our series called “Ladies Get Lit!”

“Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou

Carreyrou is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter at The Wall Street Journal. This book tells the full inside story of the rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, a multibillion-dollar biotech startup.

“The Great Revolt: Inside the Populist Coalition Reshaping American Politics” by Salena Zito & Brad Todd

Zito, a columnist and CNN contributor, teamed up with Todd, a veteran Republican strategist, to report across five swing states to answer this pressing question: Was Donald Trump's election a fluke or did it represent a fundamental shift in the electorate?

“Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knoll

With a singular voice and twists you won’t see coming, this mystery novel explores the unbearable pressure that so many women feel to “have it all” and introduces a heroine whose sharp edges and cutthroat ambition have been protecting a scandalous truth and a heart that's bigger than it first appears.