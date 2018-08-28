Abby Huntsman has been named co-host of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show “The View” beginning in Season 22.

Huntsman joins ABC’s award-winning talk show from Fox News where she most recently served as an anchor and host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Her previous credits also include co-host of MSNBC’s “The Cycle” and a host and producer for “HuffPost Live,” the Huffington Post’s streaming network. In college, she interned at “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” then served as a news desk assistant for ABC News in Washington DC and an assistant booker for “Good Morning America” in NYC.

A native of Utah, Huntsman received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Communications from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008. She is the daughter of former presidential candidate and current U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, and worked on his 2012 Presidential Campaign as a media adviser and surrogate. She was named one of Forbes 30 under 30 for media in 2013.

She now lives in New York with her husband, newborn baby Isabel, and golden retriever George.