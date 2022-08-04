'The View' co-host ALyssa Farah Griffin biography

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been officially named co-host of “The View” beginning in season 26.

Farah Griffin is a Washington D.C.-based communications strategist. She is an alumnus of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. In addition to “The View,” she will continue in her role as a political commentator for CNN. She served as the top spokesperson for the president, vice president and secretary of defense from 2017-2020, making her the only person ever to hold each of these positions.

From March 2020 through December 2020, Farah Griffin served as White House communications director and assistant to the president. She was appointed to the role during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to oversee the messaging strategy around Operation Warp Speed, the private-public partnership to get a vaccine to market in record time.

Prior to that, Farah Griffin served as the press secretary for the Department of Defense and deputy assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She was the youngest person in history to serve as the top spokesperson for the Pentagon. During her tenure, she was the primary traveling spokesperson for the Secretary of Defense and accompanied him on key foreign travel, including a historic visit to Afghanistan to announce peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. She also managed crisis communications, including communicating vital information to the public and global community during attacks on U.S. military bases and a U.S. embassy. She also advised General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on communications matters and preparation for testimony on Capitol Hill.

Previously, Farah Griffin served as press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019, accompanying him on numerous international trips, including to the Munich Security Conference and ASEAN Summit, where she served as part of the official U.S. diplomatic delegations. She was his primary on-the-record spokesperson and liaison to the national media. Prior to her time with the vice president, she was a senior communications aide on Capitol Hill, advising members of Congress on key legislative battles between 2013-2017.

Farah Griffin is of Lebanese and Syrian descent and is passionate about advancing women in political leadership. She is the recipient of the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Award for Distinguished Public Service. In November 2021, she married Justin Griffin in Vero Beach, Florida.