'The View' co-host Ana Navarro's biography

Ana Navarro has been officially named co-host of “The View” beginning in season 26. She previously joined the show in 2015 for season 19 as contributor. Navarro has made recurring appearances on the panel as a guest co-host since Nov. 2018 in season 22. She appeared on the show for the very first time as a guest co-host in 2013.

Navarro is a political strategist and commentator. Born in Nicaragua, she immigrated to the United States in 1980 at 8 years of age. She is a Republican commentator with expertise on Latin American, Florida and Hispanic issues.

Navarro also has vast expertise in supporting losing but principled Republican candidates. She was the National Hispanic co-chair for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. She has advised numerous federal and state campaigns in Florida and nationally.

She is one of the leading Hispanic political voices in the United States. In addition to “The View,” she is a political commentator on CNN and Telemundo. She is known for her honest and blunt commentary and speaking truth to power.

Navarro will continue to commute from her home in Coral Gables, Florida, where she lives with her husband, Al Cardenas, and Chacha, their spoiled miniature poodle. Her hobbies include cooking with lots of butter and internet shopping. She engages in no activities requiring significant attention span or physical exertion.