'The View' co-host Joy Behar's biography

— -- Joy Behar is among today’s leading comic talents. Whether performing standup comedy or interviewing politicians and artists, she is an original voice and leading woman on both stage and screen.

She was a member of the original cast of ABC’s “The View” for 16 years, returning as co-host in September 2015 for the show’s three most recent seasons. Along with winning the 2009 Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, Behar is also the recipient of three MAC awards, a CableACE award and a 2000 GLAAD award for her enduring friendship with the LGBT community.

On television, she starred in two HBO specials and was a regular on the series “Baby Boom.” She recently appeared in Woody Allen’s Amazon series, “Crisis in Six Scenes.”

In June 2016, Behar was inducted into the Brooklyn Walk of Fame at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, joining an impressive list of Brooklynites honored for their distinguished work in entertainment, sports, media and the arts.

Behar has hosted her own shows including a call-in radio show on WABC, “The Joy Behar Show” on HLN and “Say Anything” on Current TV.

Her film appearances include “This is My Life,” directed by Nora Ephron, and Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery.“

In theater, Behar starred in Nicky Silver’s play “The Food Chain,” for which she earned rave reviews, and also in the critically acclaimed play “The Vagina Monologues.” She also wrote and performed in her own solo show, “Me, My Mouth and I,” at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Behar has written five books, including two children’s books. Her most recent book, “The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World,” was released in October 2017.