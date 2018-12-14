'The View' co-hosts' favorite gifts under $50

"The View" co-hosts share their favorite gifts to give this holiday season -- and all are under $50!





Meghan McCain's favorites:

Temecula Olive Oil & Spreads

This olive oil is made by a family-owned and operated company.

temeculaoliveoil.com; $9+



Home State Apparel

Show your home state pride with these hand-screen printed shirts. Additionally, 5 percent of the profits in December will be donated to Achilles International Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans.

homestateapparel.com; $2 - $30





Sunny Hostin's favorites:

Best Bees

This company’s mission is to expand the honey bee population while improving the overall health and safety of bees nationwide.

bestbees.com; $10+





Dry Farm Wines

This sugar and carb-free wine is made from grapes grown on small, sustainable family farms.

dryfarmwines.com; $49.99+





Joy Behar's favorites:

Nest Fragrances

Choose fragrances from citrus to woody and aromatic to fruity.

nestfragrances.com; $16+





Zlipperz

These slippers have interchangeable tops to zip and mix different designs.

buyhappyfeet.com; $28-$35





Abby Huntsman's favorites:

Fanchest

This box contains everything the ultimate sports fan needs.

fanchest.com; $49+



Smashbox Cosmetics

You’ll always be photo ready using these top-of-the-line makeup beauty products.

smashbox.com; $24 - $49



Whoopi Goldberg's favorites:

Conscious Community Wear

Spread positive messages in the world with one of these T-shirts.

consciouscommunitywear.com; $12-$42





Hyperchiller

Iced coffee enthusiasts will love this! Chill hot coffee in just one minute!

hyperchiller.us; $29.99

