'The View' co-hosts' favorite gifts under $50

"The View" co-hosts share their favorite gifts to give this holiday season -- and all are under $50!
Meghan McCain's favorites:
Temecula Olive Oil & Spreads
This olive oil is made by a family-owned and operated company.
temeculaoliveoil.com; $9+
Home State Apparel
Show your home state pride with these hand-screen printed shirts. Additionally, 5 percent of the profits in December will be donated to Achilles International Freedom Team of Wounded Veterans.
homestateapparel.com; $2 - $30
Sunny Hostin's favorites:
Best Bees
This company’s mission is to expand the honey bee population while improving the overall health and safety of bees nationwide.
bestbees.com; $10+
Dry Farm Wines
This sugar and carb-free wine is made from grapes grown on small, sustainable family farms.
dryfarmwines.com; $49.99+
Joy Behar's favorites:
Nest Fragrances
Choose fragrances from citrus to woody and aromatic to fruity.
nestfragrances.com; $16+
Zlipperz
These slippers have interchangeable tops to zip and mix different designs.
buyhappyfeet.com; $28-$35
Abby Huntsman's favorites:
Fanchest
This box contains everything the ultimate sports fan needs.
fanchest.com; $49+
Smashbox Cosmetics
You’ll always be photo ready using these top-of-the-line makeup beauty products.
smashbox.com; $24 - $49
Whoopi Goldberg's favorites:
Conscious Community Wear
Spread positive messages in the world with one of these T-shirts.
consciouscommunitywear.com; $12-$42
Hyperchiller
Iced coffee enthusiasts will love this! Chill hot coffee in just one minute!
hyperchiller.us; $29.99