'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts under $50 for the 2023 holiday season

Alyssa's Picks



Cocktail Bombs

Cocktail bombs are like bath bombs for your drink! None of their products contain alcohol, making them great for mocktails, and you can always add your favorite liquor. They are available in over 30 delicious flavors and it’s a woman-owned business…AND get 15% off when you use the discount code theview15.

$19.95+; cocktailbombshop.com



IT’SUGAR Novelty Candy

IT'SUGAR has become one of the largest specialty candy stores in the world. But it's more than just a candy store. They offer gifts with humor, like their Schweddy Balls from the famous "Saturday Night Live" skit and "penguin poops," which are chocolate-coated cookie dough bites.

$9.99+; itsugar.com





Sunny's Picks



Marshalls & T.J. Maxx Loungewear & Slippers

Sunny is loving Marshalls and TJ Maxx's affordable, cozy gifts this season -- like their knit loungewear sets and fuzzy slippers.

Prices vary, under $50; tjmax.com; marshalls.com



Sunny's 3rd Novel, 'Summer on Highland Beach'

The third and final novel of Sunny’s NYT bestselling summer series, 'Summer on Highland Beach' is available for presale. The novel is a follow-up to 'Summer on the Bluffs' & 'Summer on Sag Harbor.' To be released May 28, 2024.

$30; harpercollins.com





Joy's Picks



WTF Notebooks

Say goodbye to boring notebooks and hello to WTF notebooks. These are great notebooks with a little bit of sass. They offer more than 200 hilarious, relatable titles, and each one is customizable with your choice of notebook type, cover color and inside pages.

$17.99; wtfnotebooks.com



Fun Club Pens

These feisty pens make a great pairing with WTF Notebooks. They come in packs of five, themed pens.

$14; shopfunclub.com





Ana's Picks



Verve Culture Tortilla Press Set

Verve Culture is a female-owned company that works with designers from different cultures to showcase artisan-made kitchen tools, home goods, and gourmet food. With this kit, making fresh tortillas is so simple – just masa flour and water – and this press is perfect for making flat, uniform, street-taco tortillas.

$48; verveculture.com



Truskin Age-Defying 3-Pack Bundle

No matter your skin goals, this rejuvenating trio features top rated serums (Retinol Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and our award winning Vitamin C Serum) to rekindle any routine with the key nutrients skin needs to steadily address signs of aging to reveal a visibly smoother, brighter, more youthful looking complexion.

$44.99; truskin.com





Sara's Picks



Baketivity Kits

Baketivity is a company that features baking kits where kids get to create, play and celebrate with their parent or loved one. With each box, kids and parents get a chance to get offline and into family time with recipes and activities that open the door to fun, creativity, and confidence that kids can carry for a lifetime in the kitchen and beyond.

$24.99+; baketivity.com



Boogie Boards & Sketch Pals

Boogie Boards create reusable writing, drawing and creativity products for home, work and play that promote sustainability and reduce clutter. Sketch pals are clip-able and collectible LCD doodle boards that come in fun characters that can be clipped onto kids backpacks, car seats – anything really! Kids can doodle, play games or even practice their letters and numbers at home and on the go.

$14.99+; myboogieboard.com

Clixo

Clixo are magnetic toys that clip and snap into fun, colorful shapes.

$17.99+; clixo.com





Whoopi's Picks



Mr. Christmas

Tune in to holiday nostalgia with Mr. Christmas' retro-inspired radios filled with your favorite holiday tunes. The family-owned business has been around for 90 years, with so many fun holiday gifts to celebrate the season!

$19.99+; mrchristmas.com



Poptaters

Super Impulse partners with Hasbro and a variety of pop-culture brands to bring excitement to a new generation of Potato Head fans and collectors. Start collecting Spud Mashups with your favorite characters!

$14.99-$17.99; suprimpulse.com



Singing Dancing Cactus

This cactus is a triple threat! It sings, dances and can play back whatever you say! Bring the laughs and entertainment this holiday season with this hilarious toy.

$30; blickenstaffs.com