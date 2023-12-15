'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts under $50 for the 2023 holiday season
The co-hosts have you covered with last-minute gifts that won't break the bank!
This holiday season, look no further than "The View" co-hosts' favorite things for gift-giving ideas in beauty, games, sweets and more, all under $50!
Enter before Friday, Dec. 15, at midnight ET for your chance to win all of the co-hosts' favorite things – three lucky viewers will win!
Alyssa's Picks
Cocktail Bombs
Cocktail bombs are like bath bombs for your drink! None of their products contain alcohol, making them great for mocktails, and you can always add your favorite liquor. They are available in over 30 delicious flavors and it’s a woman-owned business…AND get 15% off when you use the discount code theview15.
$19.95+; cocktailbombshop.com
IT’SUGAR Novelty Candy
IT'SUGAR has become one of the largest specialty candy stores in the world. But it's more than just a candy store. They offer gifts with humor, like their Schweddy Balls from the famous "Saturday Night Live" skit and "penguin poops," which are chocolate-coated cookie dough bites.
$9.99+; itsugar.com
Sunny's Picks
Marshalls & T.J. Maxx Loungewear & Slippers
Sunny is loving Marshalls and TJ Maxx's affordable, cozy gifts this season -- like their knit loungewear sets and fuzzy slippers.
Prices vary, under $50; tjmax.com; marshalls.com
Sunny's 3rd Novel, 'Summer on Highland Beach'
The third and final novel of Sunny’s NYT bestselling summer series, 'Summer on Highland Beach' is available for presale. The novel is a follow-up to 'Summer on the Bluffs' & 'Summer on Sag Harbor.' To be released May 28, 2024.
$30; harpercollins.com
Joy's Picks
WTF Notebooks
Say goodbye to boring notebooks and hello to WTF notebooks. These are great notebooks with a little bit of sass. They offer more than 200 hilarious, relatable titles, and each one is customizable with your choice of notebook type, cover color and inside pages.
$17.99; wtfnotebooks.com
Fun Club Pens
These feisty pens make a great pairing with WTF Notebooks. They come in packs of five, themed pens.
$14; shopfunclub.com
Ana's Picks
Verve Culture Tortilla Press Set
Verve Culture is a female-owned company that works with designers from different cultures to showcase artisan-made kitchen tools, home goods, and gourmet food. With this kit, making fresh tortillas is so simple – just masa flour and water – and this press is perfect for making flat, uniform, street-taco tortillas.
$48; verveculture.com
Truskin Age-Defying 3-Pack Bundle
No matter your skin goals, this rejuvenating trio features top rated serums (Retinol Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and our award winning Vitamin C Serum) to rekindle any routine with the key nutrients skin needs to steadily address signs of aging to reveal a visibly smoother, brighter, more youthful looking complexion.
$44.99; truskin.com
Sara's Picks
Baketivity Kits
Baketivity is a company that features baking kits where kids get to create, play and celebrate with their parent or loved one. With each box, kids and parents get a chance to get offline and into family time with recipes and activities that open the door to fun, creativity, and confidence that kids can carry for a lifetime in the kitchen and beyond.
$24.99+; baketivity.com
Boogie Boards & Sketch Pals
Boogie Boards create reusable writing, drawing and creativity products for home, work and play that promote sustainability and reduce clutter. Sketch pals are clip-able and collectible LCD doodle boards that come in fun characters that can be clipped onto kids backpacks, car seats – anything really! Kids can doodle, play games or even practice their letters and numbers at home and on the go.
$14.99+; myboogieboard.com
Clixo
Clixo are magnetic toys that clip and snap into fun, colorful shapes.
$17.99+; clixo.com
Whoopi's Picks
Mr. Christmas
Tune in to holiday nostalgia with Mr. Christmas' retro-inspired radios filled with your favorite holiday tunes. The family-owned business has been around for 90 years, with so many fun holiday gifts to celebrate the season!
$19.99+; mrchristmas.com
Poptaters
Super Impulse partners with Hasbro and a variety of pop-culture brands to bring excitement to a new generation of Potato Head fans and collectors. Start collecting Spud Mashups with your favorite characters!
$14.99-$17.99; suprimpulse.com
Singing Dancing Cactus
This cactus is a triple threat! It sings, dances and can play back whatever you say! Bring the laughs and entertainment this holiday season with this hilarious toy.
$30; blickenstaffs.com