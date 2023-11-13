Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite things of the season

No one knows how to party like our favorite EGOT winner – and now you can enjoy some of her favorite items!

Whoopi Goldberg is celebrating her birthday this year with some of her most-loved gift ideas, from games and apparel to a kitchen tool you and your family will love. To help celebrate the occasion, actress Hannah Waddingham helped present the birthday girl’s favorite items.

Find out how to enter for your chance to be a lucky viewer to win products from all of the companies featured in Whoopi's Favorite Things — two viewers will win! Enter for your chance to win by Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at midnight ET.

Whoopi’s Prosecco

Whoopi loves hosting gatherings with friends and family. That's why she created Whoopi Prosecco, a white sparkling wine made with organic grapes featuring vibrant citrus notes, harvested by hand in the prestigious Veneto Region of Italy.

$22.99; whoopiprosecco.com

Get Stacked Paint and Puzzle Kit

The Get Stacked paint & puzzle kits are perfect for those in need of a mental health break! Designed by The Abstract Athlete in collaboration with former Ohio State Buckeye & NFL football player Percy King, both kids and adults will love the combination of 3D puzzle play with a fine art paint kit.

$29.99-$39.99; theabstractathlete.com

Seedsheet

Design your dream garden from over 80 organic and non-GMO plants and flowers! Seedsheet is a weed-blocking fabric embedded with seed pods. The pods dissolve when you water them, releasing the seeds inside so they can grow.

$99.99+; seedsheets.com/whoopi

Duckfeet Shoes

Duckfeet Shoes have been handcrafted with natural materials. They have a wide toe box for comfort and foot health - hence the name “Duckfeet”! They use a responsibly-sourced and produced leather called Terracare.

$138+; duckfeetusa.com

Wolford Tights

Since 1950, Wolford has been committed to creating quality, luxurious garments. Whoopi’s favorite is the Jamaika Body bodysuit. She wears them almost every day! It has a soft cotton feel on the inside with a slight sheen on the outside. Another one of their most iconic pieces is the Fatal tube dress, which can be styled several ways.

​​$55+; wolford.com

Thermomix

The Thermomix TM6 is a game-changer for anyone who likes healthy homemade meals, but is stretched on time and hates doing dishes! The all-in-one kitchen assistant has 28 functions. With just a bowl and a mixing knife, the TM6 can weigh, chop, grind, sauté, steam, whisk and more - replacing the need for a blender, food processor, slow cooker, stand mixer and even stove top!

$1,499; thermomix.com



