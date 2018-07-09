Whoopi Goldberg's favorite summer books

This is the best time of year to head outside, kick back and get lost in a good book. All week long, each of "The View" co-hosts are sharing their summer reading list in a series called "Ladies Get Lit"! Co-host Whoopi Goldberg shares her picks:

"When Life Gives You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger

What happens after The Devil Wears Prada? After leaving Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton meets Karolina Hartwell, a gorgeous former supermodel who fell from grace, and their mutual friend Miriam. The three women band together to not only navigate the social land mines of suburban Greenwich, Connecticut, but win back the hearts of the American public.

The "Preston & Child" book series by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child

Agent Pendergast is a most unconventional FBI agent and constantly at odds with his superiors. He is from the deep South and a fish out of water among the tough New York City cops. Pendergast specializes in the most bizarre and atrocious homicides because he has an unusual insight into the farthest reaches of the criminal mind. Any criminal tendencies he might have are controlled by a strict strong moral and ethical code. You might say Pendergast is a sort of twisted Sherlock Holmes.

"The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas

Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil, at the hands of a police officer. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr. But what Starr does—or does not—say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life.

"Threadbare Volume One: Stuff and Nonsense" by Andrew Seiple

This is the story of a teddy bear who is magically animated and befriends the creator's daughter, Celia. They go on misadventures, fight off monsters and even explore dungeons together. Threadbare's creator, however, has enemies and troubles from his past, and even the tiny toy may not be able to save his little girl from what's coming.

"Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan

This outrageously funny debut novel from Kwan tells the story of three super rich Chinese families and the gossip, backbiting and scheming that occurs when the heir to a massive fortune brings home his ABC (American-born Chinese) girlfriend to a wedding.

"Toddlers Are A-------: It's Not Your Fault" by Bunmi Laditan

This hilarious, satirical guide to toddlerhood offers parents instant (and very welcome) comic relief along with the very good news that "It's Not Your Fault."