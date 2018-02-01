Transcript for What it was like to be a Branch Davidian under leader David Koresh

The Branch Davidians are an offshoot the seventh Amish church that they made the difference was they had it doomsday prophet. They believe that there would the end of the world and that when that time came they were going to die. One of the things about being arrested in and specially under David Koresh was yours supposed to separate yourself from the world. The world it's the sins the flush the desires of the world and you're supposed to be spiritually. There was no running water no heat no. Electricity of any kind. We had to go to Bible study through towns today. Women had to Wear long blouses covering programs and no makeup ever. No jewelry. Why did you come. And because I heard it was something here and I want to listen to him. He was polarizing because he's what he's doing so radical truly believe he had a mission from gone he told them where to sleep loosely we have. What to work what not to do things the lord of the manor. In every sense of the word he had absolute. And I'm absolute. Authority. Over the air debris over literally the food that they could. Everybody. He taught that we should not eat any dairy products. And his reasoning was well dairy products are made from help which is based his baby food milk is what you drink and your baby and we're we're adults now he could have. Apples and bananas from not bananas and oranges together as a lot of food combining grills. You couldn't eat fruit and vegetables together. No sugar at all no processed flour when they went to came. In the very beginning we wouldn't have pots of onion soup no cheese and is just and in suit my wife got into trouble once for. Telling someone it was OKD she's. She was put out of the camp. It was almost like to sit around. Thinking that place really wacky ways to manipulate people. But that the idealist to ask people to see if they really believe in the old days when the time came true minds. We go the documentary effect Thursday night ninth central.

