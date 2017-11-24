Transcript for Man in prison for Christa Worthington's murder on how he met her

Christopher McAllen has always maintained that this was the consensual. Sexual relationship and that he did not kill her. Crist didn't testify to what you've never really heard from Chris as to what. He says it actually happened at this point. Chris wants to get his story out there Chris wants to explain Chris. Chris regrets not testify we're sitting in a hot room instead it ended in a prison interview that your client in person Wednesday. The department of corrections wouldn't allow an interview on camera with Chris. This group who blew the newly simply clueless and Carl hi Chris. Let's go back to how this all started to tank. You know us. Market grow harder part. You know cocktail. Party here. I'll. And they're Kirk street where you attracted to her absorbed or. That it had broke out. Gravity were hurt. One. Would anyone being lips when there are worried it was a fight between. We started his art. So how many times where you intimate with Kristen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.