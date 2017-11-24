Man in prison for Christa Worthington's murder on how he met her

More
Christopher McCowen, who was convicted of the 2002 rape and murder of Christa Worthington, says they only had sex once, and it was consensual.
1:26 | 11/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man in prison for Christa Worthington's murder on how he met her
Christopher McAllen has always maintained that this was the consensual. Sexual relationship and that he did not kill her. Crist didn't testify to what you've never really heard from Chris as to what. He says it actually happened at this point. Chris wants to get his story out there Chris wants to explain Chris. Chris regrets not testify we're sitting in a hot room instead it ended in a prison interview that your client in person Wednesday. The department of corrections wouldn't allow an interview on camera with Chris. This group who blew the newly simply clueless and Carl hi Chris. Let's go back to how this all started to tank. You know us. Market grow harder part. You know cocktail. Party here. I'll. And they're Kirk street where you attracted to her absorbed or. That it had broke out. Gravity were hurt. One. Would anyone being lips when there are worried it was a fight between. We started his art. So how many times where you intimate with Kristen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51334262,"title":"Man in prison for Christa Worthington's murder on how he met her","duration":"1:26","description":"Christopher McCowen, who was convicted of the 2002 rape and murder of Christa Worthington, says they only had sex once, and it was consensual.","url":"/2020/video/man-prison-christa-worthingtons-murder-met-51334262","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.