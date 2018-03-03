Transcript for Mystery of woman's death deepens and her boyfriend's son dies in the hospital: Part 2

Reporter: Wednesday, July 13, 2011. As the sun rises over Coronado, Adam shacknai walks into a scene of horror at the spreckels mansion. Adam was the one who came out of the guesthouse sometime after 6:30. And he saw Rebecca's body hanging from the balcony. He called 911. What's your emergency? Yeah, uh, I got a girl, hung herself. It's on ocean boulevard across from the hotel. Same place that you came and got the kid yesterday. Okay, sir, is she still alive? I don't know. Sir, are you there? Are you alive? No! Reporter: Adam is able to cut Rebecca's body down and he desperately tries to resuscitate her. Is she beyond help? I'm compressing her chest right now. Okay, hold on. Listen to me. Help is coming right now, okay? Reporter: But by the time help does arrive, it's already too late. Rebecca zahau is dead. Her boyfriend Jonah shacknai is at the hospital where his son max is in critical condition. He receives an urgent text from his brother Adam to call him. And he told me that Rebecca had taken her life. And I said, "What?" Can you imagine the impact of something like that when I was already facing, you know, certainly the biggest crisis of my life? So yeah, it was surreal. Reporter: But if Rebecca had taken her own life, it would be a truly puzzling way to commit suicide as seen in graphic police photos. No woman would bind their feet with rope, bind their hands behind their back, put a t-shirt around their neck, gag it in their mouth, and then jump over a balcony. Anybody that looks at this says this could not be a suicide. That's just impossible. 32-year-old Rebecca zahau was found -- Bound and hanging from a balcony. Reporter: News of the bizarre death at the famous mansion spreads like wildfire. As soon as we heard there was a dead body -- a woman found nude hanging off a balcony off the spreckels mansion, oh, my goodness, everybody was all over it. 6-year-old max has died due to complications due to falling inside the home. Reporter: And the story becomes even more tragic when just three days after Rebecca's death. Max dies in the hospital. I miss his presence, I miss his wisdom, his laughter, his love. I miss watching him grow up. Reporter: With two mysterious deaths in the same house in the space of a few days, the San Diego sheriff's department launches a full investigation. The scene was pretty suspicious. We're not ready to determine whether it was a suicide or a criminal act. Reporter: "20/20" was able to obtain a copy of the sheriff's department's investigation into Rebecca's death. And it raises a number of questions. Rebecca's room is shrouded in mystery. One end of the red rope that she was hung with is tied to her bed. The other end leads out to the balcony, where her footprints are found as well as a man's boot print. Detectives note a curious book found on a shelf. "Buckland's complete book of witchcraft." As part of a rite, it shows drawings of a naked woman with her hands tied behind her back and mentions that "Red cord" should be used. They would say, "Well, maybe she was into some things that were, you know, of the occult, or kinky," things like that. Reporter: Perhaps the biggest enigma of all is found right on Rebecca's door. A cryptic message scrawled in black paint. "She saved him, can you save her?" Nobody could figure out what it meant. It didn't really make any sense, because we didn't know who he or she were. Reporter: Suspicions of a possible homicide ratchet up when a neighbor comes forward, telling police she heard desperate screams coming from the direction of the mansion that night. I heard the woman yell, and then yell for help. She went "Ah, ah!" And then she went "Help, help!" Reporter: Suspicion by investigators immediately falls on Adam shacknai, the only one staying at spreckels with Rebecca at the time. To remove suspicion, shacknai agrees to take a police lie detector test the very day he found Rebecca's body. Regarding the death of Rebecca, did yourself do anything to her that resulted in her death? No. Reporter: Shacknai neither passes nor fails the test. You could have done a whole lot worse on the test. You could have done a whole lot better, too. Based on what I've got here, you're in the inconclusive range, which really doesn't bother me that much. Reporter: Not much is known about the younger brother of millionaire tycoon Jonah shacknai. I think he definitely has a different personality than Jonah. I mean, it probably might be hard to be Jonah's brother, but he really has carved out his own niche. I love you uncle Adam. Adam is a very nice guy. He's the captain of a tugboat. He wakes up and his life is changed forever, just because of where he was. The wrong place at the wrong time. Reporter: But what about ex-wife, Dina? Remember, Rebecca's family talked of tension between her and Dina. And after max's accident, police overheard Rebecca telling her sister that, "Dina's going to kill me." Dina definitely had a motive. Her son died under her ex-husband's girlfriend's watch. Reporter: Adding fuel to the fire, an eyewitness comes forward, telling authorities he saw a woman matching Dina's description approach the mansion's front door late the night before Rebecca's death. Clouds of suspicion over the two deaths at spreckels, now hang heavy in the Coronado Seaside air. But as the weeks pass, there are no arrests. Each day that went by was a day without answers and was frustrating. Reporter: Finally, the sheriff's department calls a press conference to announce that they have solved the mystery. Were these deaths the results of criminal conduct?

