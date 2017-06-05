Transcript for Teacher Tad Cummins' developing relationship with Tennessee teen: Part 1

It's the dimple of the universe. Reporter: Tucked in the lush green of these rolling hills, you'll find a post office, gas station and not much else. The school's always been the heartbeat of the community. Reporter: Culleoka unit school, a sprawling two-story complex, which will become the epicenter of a seismic scandal. It's known for its drill team and the musical theater troupe. ??? Boogie fever ??? Reporter: But it's drama that quickly circles the new girl in class, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. Those kids are from a small community and any outsider becomes a target immediately. Reporter: She had been home schooled her whole life. She was somewhat of a tomboy, she played really rough. She could switch to being really nice and sweet. Reporter: Paige Griffith is a kind of surrogate mom to Elizabeth. Her daughter Erin is Elizabeth's best friend. She'd come over to my house and we would talk and watch TV, and eat junk food, and we just hung out together. Reporter: That's Erin and Elizabeth play-fighting in the back of a car. The pair loved to goof around. She was always a social butterfly, been described to some people as being a diva. Reporter: For the first time her sister Sarah shows me Elizabeth's room. Now a kind of museum of an adolescent caught between two ages. That's her Xbox? On the one hand, the teen who bought herself an Xbox with money from her afterschool job. She just stayed up playing games. She was obsessed with guns and stuff. Reporter: On the other, a child. She made this. Reporter: Still enchanted by princesses and ponies. Was she pretty excited about this? She loved the bed covers that she just got. Reporter: And still clinging to her security blanket. This is her baby blanket. She takes it to school with her. Reporter: Like everyday? Yes. She has it in her backpack and cuddles with it. Reporter: She cuddles with it because the smiles in home movies like this mask her hidden reality. Instead of home schooling she was allegedly getting harsh lessons from the school of hard knocks. Growing up, my mom abused us. It was a whole lot of things she did. A few times to where she would beat our heads up against the dressers. Reporter: Elizabeth's siblings say they all suffered for years, culminating with their mother Kimberly Thomas hitting one of them with a two-by-four. After watching all this abuse we couldn't stand it anymore. Reporter: The kids alert child protective services on their own. Authorities later remove their mother from the home. She is currently facing five counts of child abuse and neglect. She denies the charges, telling a local TV station -- I'm not guilty of those. Reporter: How did you find out what was going on at home? There's two sheriff's deputies in my yard, and two case workers. Reporter: Their father Anthony Thomas, often working around the clock as an exterminator to support his five young children, insists he didn't know how bad things had gotten at home. It's hard for you to talk about, isn't it? Yeah. Reporter: You don't like to think about what was happening. I need to take a break. Reporter: Their mother's removal is a welcome relief. But almost immediately Elizabeth is pushed into the teenage piranha pool known as high school. The ultimate outsider, she is bullied early and often. I mean, there's always cliques and she didn't fit in anywhere. Reporter: What were they making fun of her about? They were calling her names. They were making fun of the way she dressed, her hair. No one would be her friend. So she was miserable. Reporter: But Elizabeth eventually found one person she thought she could trust. She had no one in that school to talk to except for this teacher. Reporter: A popular and friendly science teacher, tad Cummins. And that is how hot dogs are made. Reporter: Who would end up impacting her life more than anyone would have expected or wanted. She was in his class, health. And he began to help her make this transition from home school to public school. Reporter: 50-year-old tad Cummins is quite the charmer, maury county district attorney Brent cooper went to high school with him. Kind of funny, kind of a cut-up, pretty outgoing guy. Reporter: You knew him. You saw him around. He and Jill, his wife, they were high school sweethearts and married the year they graduated high school. Reporter: And they've been together ever since. 30-plus years. Jill says Cummins lived by the tenets of faith, family and fellowship. God is the center of our marriage and our life, and our faith is the most important thing to us, and I think it was to him too and it still is. Reporter: Cummins had even done mission work in the rainforests of Panama. Now he volunteers at his church teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, chaperoning and preaching to teens. We did jail ministries and a boot camp ministry, me and him singing together to the people at the jail. Reporter: What was it like growing up with him? He was your all-American dad. The epitome of protector, hero, dad. Mm-hmm. No matter what we were going through, he was the one you could call and he would fix it. Reporter: Tad Cummins flourishes in the classroom. Watch this YouTube video of him teaching how to perform cpr. You see the difference. I'm actually taking weight off of it. Reporter: Did he enjoy teaching? He loved it. He said he never had a job he enjoyed more. He was the cool teacher. Like, everybody loved him. He was everyone's friend, everyone's mentor, helped so many people through so many things. Reporter: And for Elizabeth, he's an the encouraging adult role model. He had bought a microwave and put it in his room so she could heat up food and eat her lunch in his room. Reporter: His kindness even extended outside the classroom, taking Elizabeth to church on Sundays with his wife. Why did he decide to take her to church with you? Our preacher's wife was going to be talking about abuse and how to get past it, get over it. We decided to invite Beth because she had also a past. We were helping her, I thought. Reporter: Did you ever think anything of their interactions together? It was like a father-daughter relationship. It's the way I saw it too, in fact, I called her our third daughter sometimes. Reporter: But Elizabeth wasn't his first special student.

