Hegseth grilled about sexual misconduct allegations, view on war crimes

Hegseth has denied accusations of sexual misconduct, heavy drinking and more.

ByAlexandra Hutzler and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: January 14, 2025, 1:54 PM EST

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick for defense secretary, faced senators on Tuesday for a contentious confirmation hearing.

Hegseth was grilled by members of the Armed Services Committee on allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety he's denied -- as well as his position on military policy issues, including women in combat and diversity goals.

25 minutes ago

Hearing wraps after 4.5 hours

The Armed Services Committee gaveled out at 1:45 p.m., after hours of questions posed to Hegseth.

The hearing largely centered on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement that Hegseth's faced. Hegseth has denied those accusations, bemoaning them as a "coordinated smear campaign."

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senators also debated Hegseth's qualifications and whether he is experienced enough to lead an agency as large as the Department of Defense.

Relatively little time was spent discussing foreign policy or Trump's military objectives in a second term.

29 minutes ago

Hegseth pressed on if he would carry out a potentially illegal order

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan asked Hegseth multiple times if he would push back should he ever be asked to carry out an illegal order as defense secretary.

"I reject the premise that President Trump is going to be giving illegal order," Hegseth said.

42 minutes ago

Mark Kelly grills Hegseth on allegations of public intoxication

Sen. Mark Kelly brought up specific allegations of public intoxication made against Hegseth during his time at a veterans nonprofit.

The Arizona Democrat and veteran asked Hegseth to respond "true or false" to the allegations, which included having to be carried out from functions drunk.

Hegseth responded repeatedly only by calling them "anonymous smears."

Sen. Mark Kelly questions Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, during Hegseth's confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, an. 14, 2025, in Washington.
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly concluded his time by accusing Hegseth of misleading the committee and the country about his self-proclaimed personal challenges.

"It’s hard to square this circle,” Kelly said. “Which is it? Have you overcome personal issues or are you the target of a smear campaign? It can’t be both. It’s clear to me that you’re not being honest with us or the American people because you know the truth would be disqualifying for the job."

1 hour and 2 minutes ago

Republican Schmitt argues Americans are 'tired of woke ideology'

Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, argued Americans are "tired of woke ideology" as he questioned Hegseth on DEI programs and other military policy initiatives.

Schmitt also had a message for Democrats: "If you haven't picked up on that, you missed the plot, because that's what Nov. 5 partially was about."

Schmitt praised Hegseth as a "disrupter" of the ilk that Americans who voted for Trump want in Washington.

Sen. Eric Schmitt questions Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during Hegseth's confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, January 14, 2025, in Washington.
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images