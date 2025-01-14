Hearing wraps after 4.5 hours
The Armed Services Committee gaveled out at 1:45 p.m., after hours of questions posed to Hegseth.
The hearing largely centered on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement that Hegseth's faced. Hegseth has denied those accusations, bemoaning them as a "coordinated smear campaign."
Senators also debated Hegseth's qualifications and whether he is experienced enough to lead an agency as large as the Department of Defense.
Relatively little time was spent discussing foreign policy or Trump's military objectives in a second term.