The Armed Services Committee gaveled out at 1:45 p.m., after hours of questions posed to Hegseth.

The hearing largely centered on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement that Hegseth's faced. Hegseth has denied those accusations, bemoaning them as a "coordinated smear campaign."

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senators also debated Hegseth's qualifications and whether he is experienced enough to lead an agency as large as the Department of Defense.

Relatively little time was spent discussing foreign policy or Trump's military objectives in a second term.