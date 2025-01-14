Kate Middleton says her cancer is in remission

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that her cancer is in remission, less than one year after announcing her diagnosis.

The 43-year-old princess shared the update in a statement on X, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote, in part. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Kate, the wife of Prince William and mother of three young children, announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. Since then, she has not shared publicly further details of her diagnosis or treatment.

In September, Kate shared that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free" and returning to work.

Catherine, Princess of Wales listens to staff members as she visits The Royal Marsden Hospital on Jan. 14, 2025 in London. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Kate's most recent health update on Tuesday was shared shortly after she made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden, the London hospital where she underwent treatment, according to Kensington Palace.

At the hospital, Kate visited with patients and staff and spoke about her own experience, telling one person undergoing chemotherapy, "It's really tough. It's such a shock."

"Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference," Kate said at the hospital, according to the U.K. Press Association, adding details of what helped her feel better during treatment. "I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight."

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Richard Bosworth (C) during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on Jan. 14, 2025 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In Kate's message on X, she thanked those who supported her during her own journey, including the staff of The Royal Marsden.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year," she wrote. "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

Kate signed her message on X with her first initial, C, indicating she wrote the message personally.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Royal Marsden Hospital on Jan. 14, 2025 in London. Chris Jackson/POOL via Reuters

She added that as a new royal patron of The Royal Marsden - a role she now shares with with William -- she hopes to "transform the experience" of people impacted by cancer.

"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she wrote.