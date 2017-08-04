Transcript for Texas family questions son's suspicious death

Reporter: Private eye Sheila Wysocki is living out of a suitcase, splitting time between Lauren Agee's mother, sherry Smith in Tennessee and another family, 700 miles away in coppell, Texas. Pam and John crews have hired the dogged detective to unpack the mystery surrounding the sudden death of their son Jonathan. There's no way to make sense of something like this. It's just unthinkable, it should have never happened. This is Jonathan's room. Reporter: Still in shock, Pam has kept her son's old bedroom intact. Is it hard to come in here now? It gives me peace. Still has a little of his smell. Reporter: Life as she knew it came crashing down when this 911 call came in. Oh, my god, oh, my god, someone killed himself. Ma'am, I need you to tell me where you are. I don't know, he shot himself in the heart and he's dying right now. Reporter: It's Jonathan's distraught girlfriend on the phone saying he shot himself. A notion Jonathan's family finds incomprehensible. And I said, he did not do this. First of all, he would not have ever shot himself. Reporter: So suicide is not crossing your mind at all? Never crossed my mind, never. He had a good job. He had plans for the future. A brand new car, apartment. He's going to go furniture shopping. Well, if you're going to kill yourself, you really don't need that furniture. He was just exuberant all the time. He was, he woke up in the morning with a, like, what are we going to do today attitude, every day. Open this one first. Reporter: He delighted in showering his younger sister Dani with presents. Anything he could do to make somebody happy he would do. Reporter: That includes his new girlfriend, 26-year-old Brenda Lazaro. Athletic, shy and pretty. She's a Kung Fu instructor. He a black belt in tae Kwon do. They bond over martial arts. She's also best friends with his sister Dani. She and I were paired to choreograph a fight scene together. That's how we became friends. Reporter: Here's video of the two on the demo team. How did you feel about Brenda? I liked her. She doesn't say much at all. Reporter: Was he falling for her? Was she falling for him? It seemed like they were. He was a very touchy-feely affectionate person. He always like had a hand on her shoulder. Reporter: The romance moves quickly. After three months together, Jonathan and Brenda are already talking marriage, even children. Taking happy selfies together. Then everything changes on super bowl Sunday, 2014. At 11:30 P.M. And that 911 call. Did he use a gun or what happened? Yes, he used a gun. Did he mean to do it? Did he do it on purpose? No, yeah, he did it on purpose. Reporter: That's Brenda on the line saying her boyfriend just shot himself in bed. Hold on, listen to me, listen to me. We got to be able to find you. So I need you to find somebody to tell me what the address is. Reporter: Frantic, it takes her minutes to finally give the exact location of Jonathan's new apartment. Strange, since she helped him pick it out. She kept saying I don't know and all these hesitant stalling tactics. It was like pulling teeth to get her to say anything. He said he was going to prove that he loved me. Okay. Reporter: Out of the blue, a gunshot. Generally, she's kind of explaining things a little too early. Reporter: Her boyfriend had apparently ended his life with a single shot to the chest. I remember, there's a picture of him sitting in his boy scout uniform. Thinking I could hug it. Reporter: Days later, the short but full life of 27-year-old Jonathan crews -- He was kind, loving, big and bold. Reporter: -- Is celebrated by his family in a series of photographs. The ball boy, the boy scout, the boyfriend, but missing from his funeral, his girlfriend, the last person to see him alive. His girlfriend didn't show up at the funeral? No. Or the viewing. Or the viewing. She told me that she couldn't do it. She couldn't -- she was too upset. Reporter: Hours after the funeral, Jonathan's sister says she gets her first indication something's off with Brenda. She went crazy on me. She was complaining that she wasn't involved enough. None of you thought for a second to acknowledge our love during his funeral. I was just mad.

