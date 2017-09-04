Transcript for Timber Heir Fooled Into Thinking He Had Wife, Son in Psychic Con

Reporter: The plot thickens at Portland international airport. One bright October day in 2007, Ralph Raines is on his way home from a timber convention. He calls Rachel lee, his bookkeeper and his father's caretaker for a ride home. But, secretly, she has other plans to take him for a ride. Her devious plot, about to deepen in a big way. He was instructed by Rachel lee to sit outside on one of the benches. Reporter: Ralph likes blondes with fair skin. Rachel knows that from all of their private conversations. So the psychic is about to play matchmaker. She found his dream girl. She did. She created it. Reporter: An attractive stranger sidles up to the bench. A blonde with a british accent who introduces herself as Mary marks. She approached him and asked him if his name was Ralph. He said yes and was somewhat surprised by that. And from there they engaged in a conversation. Reporter: On that airport bench, she tells Ralph she has psychic powers too. She offers to give him a Reading. Armed with a few details secretly provided by Rachel, the Reading is spot-on. Ralph Raines Jr. Is hooked. Mary marks tells Ralph the occult is just her hobby. She's a bookkeeper by trade. She explained to him that she was actually a british citizen that was here in this country and but she could potentially help him with the finances for his business. Reporter: Sure enough, she's soon up at the tree farm, helping Rachel out with the books. Old Ralph thinks the two women, who he thinks have never met before, will act as a checks and balances system. One keeping an eye on the other. Instead, Ralph's now got two financial femme fatales on the books. They were taking over, the management and the bookkeeping. You give up everything and you let somebody else control you. Reporter: Why the british accent? Mary marks tells Ralph she needs a green card. And eventually he agrees to marry her. All thanks to Rachel's matchmaking. Rachel lee had all the information she needed to craft the exact fake lifestyle that this victim desired more than anything else and that included a fake wife and eventually a fake child. Reporter: The couple doesn't actually live together. The excuse being that Mary marks needs to spend most of her time in California because of her full-time job. Did they have a romantic relationship? We have no reason to believe that they did have a romantic relationship. Reporter: They never consummate the marriage. But that doesn't stop Mary marks from convincing Ralph to father a child with her through artificial insemination. She convinces Ralph she's pregnant with his son. She goes back to California to give birth and returns, months later, presenting him with a real baby. Ralph is led to believe that's his son. The baby, growing up to believe he's daddy. Dada. He misses you and he wants you to know it. And he wants to talk to you. Talk to mom. Reporter: What does that video say to you? That video says to me that he truly believed this was his son and that he loved and missed his wife. Reporter: Andere's the kicker. The little boy supposedly the son of this Oregon tree farmer is named Giorgio Armani. Crazy. Well, it's a very rodeo drive name I suppose. It tells you about what they had on their mind, what was important to them. Giorgio and I sure miss you. Yeah. Reporter: Ralph revels in his newfound romance and the joys of family life. Happy birthday to you. Do it one more time, Ralph. Reporter: These images tell a poignant story. A happy, growing family, posing for holiday pictures, smiling on trips to the pumpkin patches, sharing tender moments between father and beloved son. Giorgio and I are sending you this picture so you can kind of see how he's doing. Reporter: All of it a mirage. Meanwhile, Rachel is free to indulge her first love -- money -- along with her boyfriend blancey, who's been posing as Ralph's handyman. Three and a half years into the con she receives the key to the treasure chest. The victim turned over control of all of his financial accounts to Rachel lee. Reporter: Power of attorney papers are drawn up, giving Rachel the power to manage every aspect of Ralph jr.'s life and finances. Once they get the power of attorney, that then enables them to move into the financial picture and start to liquidate all the assets and fleece the victim out of their life savings. Reporter: Rachel sells off stocks from the Raines portfolio and deposits the money in the corporate account. She's essentially in charge of paying herself for her shoddy role as sr.'s caretaker and often she overpays herself. There are individuals who allege that Rachel lee did not provide sufficient care to Sr., that they found at the tree farm in a state of neglect on multiple occasions. And my son went over to visit him one day and they wouldn't let him in the house. They didn't want anybody to have contact with either of the raineses. One of the hallmarks of a sweetheart swindle is to isolate the victim from all friends and family and business associates and in this case that's what they did. Reporter: At one point, the suffering Sr. Is moved into the exclusive Portland home. There he suffers one final indignity. The father is sleeping in the hallway. He was never provided his own bedroom. Rachel lee, blancey lee, and their extended family members occupied all of the bedrooms in this house. Reporter: This photo shows how helpless Ralph Sr. Has become. It was shocking to us as part of the investigation, to find that out. Meanwhile Rachel is diverting funds by sending big checks to her family members, to blancey lee, and to her financial tag-team partner Mary marks. Once she got her, you know, hands on those checks, it was, they were home free. Reporter: Lee's family members are also walking around with Raines' corporate credit cards paying for anything and everything. Clothing, dining and most of all travel. Rachel and blancey start living the lifestyles of the rich and famous, jetting off on a european vacation. They fly first class to Paris where they enjoy a romantic dinner for two, in the city's most famous landmark. Blancey capturing the highlights of the trip on video. We're here in Paris on our anniversary at the eiffel tower about to have dinner, five-star restaurant. Reporter: There are five-star vacations to Monaco. We're here in monte Carlo still enjoying the sightseeing. Reporter: Their hotel in monte Carlo? $1,800 a night. And like characters in a James bond movie, Rachel and blancey gamble the night away dressed in black tie at the legendary casino royal. Casino royal, baby. Honestly there's so much class in there, I never seen something so beautiful in my life. Reporter: The pair of them salivate over all the luxury automobiles around them. There's my car, there's my car. There's the car I'm going to get. Reporter: After Monaco, they go on a grand tour of Italy, Rome, Venice and more. It's our last night here. We'll be in Florence tomorrow. Ciao! Reporter: Back in the U.S. It's Vegas, baby. They would do extended, luxurious days at the bellagio, at the Wynn, they liked to gamble. Reporter: At the bellagio, Rachel buys blancey a $64,000 Rolex. One of six rolexes purchased with Ralph's money. Ralph paid for it all and never got so much as a postcard. More than $100,000 in plane tickets alone. Rachel and her family jet setting on Ralph's dime. And Rachel is even more dangerous on the ground, Ralph's credit card always at hand. Thousand dollar shoes and two thousand dollar suits, they lived to excess in every way. Reporter: More than $300,000 of Ralph's money just at Nordstrom's. A money trail a mile long and the beauty of the scam is that none of it traces back to them. Anybody looking at the bills would think Ralph Raines was the one on the spending spree. This is one of the craziest cases I've ever seen. It's right out of a Hollywood script. Reporter: In 2011, Rachel's career as a caretaker comes to an end when Ralph Raines Sr. Dies at the age 91. Ralph Jr., thinking ahead, makes space on the tombstone for himself, his beloved bride, and his son. The con now immortalized in stone. But the scam isn't over yet. In fact, Rachel and her partners in crime are about to take the con to a whole new level. Can anyone stop them? Coming up, when the money dries up, going after a different kind of green. What I was looking at was devastation. And who is that bride, Mary marks? Even her husband doesn't know the truth. When the sweetheart swindle returns. Plus 10 gigs of shareable data.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.