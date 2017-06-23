Transcript for Former US State Dept. diplomat on why people are held prisoner in North Korea

If Otto was not unconscious and this had happened to him. He think he would still be there in prison when he served in the entire fifteen years it's hard to know. He would serve the entire fifteen years none of the other prisoners Houston's who have been sentenced to expensive terms and in prison have ever served quality in charter. Sentence. One of the very first things that I said to the warm beer family woes that the north Koreans will let auto come home. When they are done with him when he is of no longer on the long longer of value to them when they don't see any utility who was continued incarceration. And that. Piece of advice was based on my experience in dealing with a number of these cases going all the way back to 1998. The north Koreans and grab these people incarcerate them investigate them try them convict them. And put them in prison. Always for a number of purposes one of which. Is send a message to their own people. About their determination to enforce their laws over all of those laws may be. To enforce their sovereignty. But also to intimidate the international community particular the United States. And to send a message to the United States that that North Korea and its laws and sovereignty or not to be messed with.

