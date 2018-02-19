There's not one, but two preview clips this week in advance of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s trip to meet the families of his remaining ladies during the hometown dates portion of the show.

Interested in The Bachelor? Add The Bachelor as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Bachelor news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The remaining women include, Tia, Lauren, Becca and Kendall.

In the first clip, Arie admits he's "way more nervous" that he thought he would be about meeting some of the families and trying to make a good impression.

ABC

He also meets Tia's brother, who has a few questions after hearing that Arie is a "little bit of a playboy."

"How can you prove to me tonight, that's not who you are?" the brother asks "The Bachelor."

Hometowns are here! Are the parents going to skin Arie alive? ?? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Q1AArtLNYd — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 17, 2018

In the next clip, Arie has a chat with Becca’s Uncle Gary, who is very protective of her after stepping in as a father figure when her real dad passed away years ago.

"This should be her dad sitting here right now, not me," Gary says, getting emotional.

Gary continues and says that he and the rest of Becca's family are her "guard dogs."

"I'm not gonna mess around, so are we wasting time here, or is Becca the real deal to you?" he asks.

Here's some other footage.

"The Bachelor" returns tonight on ABC at 8 p.m.