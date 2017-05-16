At the network's upfront presentation on Tuesday afternoon, ABC revealed its fall line-up to advertisers.

Many fan-favorite shows are slated to return, and several new shows will be introduced over the next few months, too.

Descriptions and trailers for 10 of those comedies and dramas are below.

New shows include a reboot of "American Idol," "The Bachelor Winter Games," and "Dancing with the Stars Junior."

Premiere dates for many of these shows have not yet been announced.

Dramas

"The Crossing"

A mystery unfolds as refugees seek shelter from a country and a war that hasn’t happened yet -– and better yet, the country they are fleeing is America. Will the truth be uncovered as to who these people are or what is about to take place and why?

"Deception"

A beleaguered magician, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott, turns to the FBI to use his skills of “illusion and influence” to help them catch the trickiest of criminals, while trying to clear his name.

"For the People"

A new drama from Shonda Rhimes follows fledgling attorneys, who handle the most high-profile cases in the country.

"The Good Doctor"

A secluded surgeon living with autism (Freddie Highmore) uses his incredible gifts and intellect to save patients and work to connect with others.

"The Gospel of Kevin"

A self-centered former Wall Street exec, played by Jason Ritter, is presented by a mysterious being with a mission to save the world. JoAnna Garcia Swisher co-stars as his sister.

"Marvel’s Inhumans"

This new series from Marvel Entertainment features the inner workings and powers of the royal Inhuman family, and their interactions with normal humans, who may fear, yet need them to survive.

"Ten Days in the Valley"

Kyra Sedgwick stars as a controversial TV producer, whose daughter goes missing. As she searches for answers, her entire life will change.

Comedies

"Alex, Inc."

Zach Braff stars as Alex Schuman, a married father of two who quits his job as a radio journalist to start his own company.

"The Mayor"

A publicity stunt goes sideways when up-and-coming rapper (Brandon Micheal Hall) successfully runs for mayor of his California hometown. Among those in his court: his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) and his friend Valentina (Lea Michele).

"Splitting Up Together

In “Splitting Up Together,” an estranged couple, played by Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, find their relationship heats up again as they go through a divorce.