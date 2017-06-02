Ariana Grande visits fans at Manchester hospital

Ariana Grande is making good on her promise to spend time with her fans in Manchester, England.

The singer shared a photo to Instagram Friday evening of herself meeting with a young girl at a local hospital.

That child was identified by the Manchester Evening News as 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, whom the newspaper reported was wounded in the May 22 bombing at Grande's Manchester concert.

"Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in. She was absolutely amazed! It was a complete surprise," her mother, Sharon, told the newspaper. "It was absolutely fantastic to see; she was so happy."

Other photos on fan sites indicate that Grande spent time with multiple patients.

Shortly after the attack, Grande, 23, organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which will take place in Manchester on Sunday, to show her support for the community. Artists including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry will take part in the event, which will be broadcast on ABC and Freeform at various points during the day. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council in cooperation with the British Red Cross to aid the families and victims of the attack. Fans who were at the May 22 show will be given free tickets.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the May 22 incident. Police believe 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi was behind the attack and have arrested several others in connection with the crime.

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," Grande wrote in a statement posted to social media on May 26. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”