Ashton Kutcher says watching 'The Bachelorette' with Mila Kunis is 'greatest guilty pleasure'

“The Ranch” star Ashton Kutcher said watching ABC’s “The Bachelorette” with his wife, Mila Kunis, is their “greatest guilty pleasure of all time.”

“Monday night is like religion in our house,” Kutcher, 39, said on “Good Morning America.” “In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and she’s there and so we’re saving it. Because this is our thing. It’s unbelievable, this show. It’s the greatest social experience of all time.”

The celebrity couple even role-plays while the show is airing, acting out the parts of the contestants.

“We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one date and she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy,” Kutcher said with a laugh. “It’s literally like, ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ You ever notice they never eat on that show?”

Kutcher and Kunis are such fanatics of “The Bachelorette” they even appeared on the second episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s season to help her “make some hard decisions” about finding a husband.

Ready to help @TheRachLindsay make some hard decisions on tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette at 8/7c on ABC pic.twitter.com/pEAqpvXC5J — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 29, 2017

But the two aren’t just partial to “The Bachelorette.”

“I’m so happy ‘Paradise’ is back,” Kutcher said, referring to "Bachelor in Paradise,” which will resume production now that Warner Bros. has completed its investigation into allegations of misconduct on set, the production company confirmed Tuesday.

The actor also opened up about season three of his Netflix show, “The Ranch,” which he said he’s “in love” with and started working on because he “wanted to do something different.”

“We wanted to do something that wasn’t on TV,” said Kutcher. “When I was a kid, I had the ‘Roseanne’ show. I was in the middle of America in Iowa and it was this family I could relate to, that felt like my family, where they were going through financial troubles and the children weren’t treated like gold, they’d beat them up a little bit. It just felt like my family and it was really relatable."

Kutcher said he searched for TV shows that represented the place he grew up in the middle of the country and its "slightly conservative values, hard work and dust."

“So we built this show around that idea that there’s a misunderstanding about what middle of America represents and what those values actually are,” he added. “I think this show is really about connecting those ideas and values and gaining a better understanding of what they are and why they are and that these issues aren’t black and white. They’re gray, all the time.”

Season three of "The Ranch" is streaming now on Netflix.