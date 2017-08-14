‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: Alexis Waters makes a huge splash

"The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay has found love in Bryan Abasolo and now it's her castmates' turn on the "Bachelor in Paradise."

In this exclusive preview of the series, which returns tonight on ABC, one cast member makes a huge splash when she enters the Mexican resort that they'll call home.

Alexis Waters, who greeted Nick Viall by wearing a shark costume on season 21 of "The Bachelor," returned to her old bag of tricks for "Bachelor in Paradise." She greeted the house in the same costume.

While many of the girls reacted in delight, some men were left scratching their heads.

"I think Alexis seems like a very cool girl but ultimately you gotta ask yourself what's your purpose for being here?" one suitor asked.

Other familiar faces you'll see on the fourth season of the show include Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, and DeMario Jackson, who was booted from Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette."