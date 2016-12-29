Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Send Support After Fisher, Reynolds Deaths

Dec 29, 2016, 10:47 AM ET
Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are seen at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.

Young actress Billie Lourd lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds a day after saying goodbye to her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, died Tuesday after the "Star Wars" icon suffered a cardiac arrest days before, then Lourd’s grandmother died Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

Lourd, 24, has been making a name for herself like her iconic family, being featured in last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," set to appear in "Episode VIII" and also co-starring in the show "Scream Queens."

After losing two of the women she was closest to over the holidays, her "Scream Queens" co-stars have been voicing their support online for the actress, including the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Lautner and Abigail Breslin.

After the news that Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday night, Curtis wrote, "There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please."

Ariana Grande wrote, "i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds."

Abigail Breslin took to Instagram with a long post after Lourd lost her mother.

"Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing... and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend," she wrote.

??????????????? I love you, Bill.

She also wrote on Twitter Wednesday night after Reynolds died, "this world isn't fair.”

Lea Michele shared similar sentiments.

Finally, Taylor Lautner wrote an especially sweet message commending Lourd's strength.

"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ??, me," he wrote of Lourd, Fisher’s only child.

Here are a few more:

Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now.. ??

