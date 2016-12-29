Billie Lourd's 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Send Support After Fisher, Reynolds Deaths

Young actress Billie Lourd lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds a day after saying goodbye to her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, died Tuesday after the "Star Wars" icon suffered a cardiac arrest days before, then Lourd’s grandmother died Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

Lourd, 24, has been making a name for herself like her iconic family, being featured in last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," set to appear in "Episode VIII" and also co-starring in the show "Scream Queens."

After losing two of the women she was closest to over the holidays, her "Scream Queens" co-stars have been voicing their support online for the actress, including the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Lautner and Abigail Breslin.

After the news that Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday night, Curtis wrote, "There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please."

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

Ariana Grande wrote, "i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds."

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

Abigail Breslin took to Instagram with a long post after Lourd lost her mother.

"Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing... and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend," she wrote.

Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing... and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend. ? A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00pm PST

??????????????? I love you, Bill. A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:21pm PST

She also wrote on Twitter Wednesday night after Reynolds died, "this world isn't fair.”

this world isn't fair — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) December 29, 2016

Lea Michele shared similar sentiments.

Finally, Taylor Lautner wrote an especially sweet message commending Lourd's strength.

"This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ??, me," he wrote of Lourd, Fisher’s only child.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ??, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Here are a few more:

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST