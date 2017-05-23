Last night's Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, was in many ways like others on her "Dangerous Woman" tour -- an audience filled mostly with young people, many of them teens and pre-teens, wearing the singer's signature bunny ears.

Known as "Arianators," Grande's fans skew young. Many children, including an 8-year-old, were among the 22 people who died when a bomb ripped through the Manchester Arena just as her concert ended late Monday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacker -- who died at the scene after using an improvised explosive device -- deliberately targeted children and young people "who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives."

Grande, who was unharmed, tweeted after the incident that she was "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Many of Grande's fans have followed her since she was a star on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and its spinoff "Sam & Cat."

The 23-year-old, who is known for her incredible vocal range, released her debut studio album "Yours Truly" in 2013, followed by "My Everything" in 2014, with its hit singles "Problem," "Break Free," "Bang Bang" and "Love Me Harder."

She released her third album, "Dangerous Woman," last year and began her tour to promote the album in February. She started the European leg of the tour earlier this month, with stops in Sweden, Amsterdam, Dublin and Birmingham before heading to Manchester.

Now the rest of the tour seems in doubt.

The Manchester Arena has also postponed its next two concerts by the group Take That scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Grande's massive fan base -- she's the second most followed person on Instagram behind Selena Gomez -- have rallied around her as well as offered comfort to victims of the attack.

An image of her signature black bunny ears turned into a ribbon, alongside the caption "Hoping for better days," has been widely shared on social media.