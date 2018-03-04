'Call Me by Your Name' screenwriter becomes oldest Oscar winner ever

“Call Me by Your Name” screenwriter and co-producer James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever tonight.

Wearing a shirt with “Call Me by Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet's face on it, Ivory, 89, took the stage to accept his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

The #Oscar for Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay goes to The “Call Me by Your Name.” https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6qlRSOWHG1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

In “Call Me by Your Name,” Chalamet's 17-year-old character Elio experiences his first love -- with his father's 20-something research assistant Oliver, played by Armie Hammer.

In his acceptance speech, Ivory said, "A story familiar to most of us, whether we're straight, or gay, or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope. And come out the other side mostly intact."

Ivory, who is gay, told The Hollywood Reporter last month of coming of age in a less accepting time, "There was no 'discovery.'"

"I always knew who I was and who I am and what I wanted," he said. "I knew that I had to keep those ideas to myself. They were not something you could talk about."