'Call Me by Your Name' screenwriter becomes oldest Oscar winner ever

Mar 4, 2018, 11:07 PM ET
PHOTO: James Ivory accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name" at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Ivory accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "Call Me by Your Name" at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Call Me by Your Name” screenwriter and co-producer James Ivory became the oldest Oscar winner ever tonight.

Interested in Oscars?

Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Oscars
Add Interest

Wearing a shirt with “Call Me by Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet's face on it, Ivory, 89, took the stage to accept his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lawrence poses at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
SLIDESHOW: Oscars red carpet: Who wore it best?

In “Call Me by Your Name,” Chalamet's 17-year-old character Elio experiences his first love -- with his father's 20-something research assistant Oliver, played by Armie Hammer.

In his acceptance speech, Ivory said, "A story familiar to most of us, whether we're straight, or gay, or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope. And come out the other side mostly intact."

Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

Oscars 2018: Kimmel addresses Hollywood harassment, gender inequality in opening monologue

Oscars by the numbers: Thousands of statuettes have been awarded over the years

Governors Ball preview: What to expect from the official Oscars after-party

Oscar ads spotlight #MeToo themes of female empowerment and treating women with respect

Ivory, who is gay, told The Hollywood Reporter last month of coming of age in a less accepting time, "There was no 'discovery.'"

"I always knew who I was and who I am and what I wanted," he said. "I knew that I had to keep those ideas to myself. They were not something you could talk about."

Comments