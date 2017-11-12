Carrie Underwood suffers broken wrist after 'hard fall,' rep says

Carrie Underwood is recovering after suffering a broken wrist and other injuries, her rep told ABC News.

The accident happened Friday, two days after the country music singer hosted the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images, FILE

Underwood, 34, lives in Nashville with her husband, Mike Fisher.

The singer's rep added that Fisher, 37, "was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, FILE

"Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes," the statement concluded.

Due to her injuries, Underwood was forced to cancel her performance at the Country Rising benefit concert tonight in Nashville, according to the Tennessean.