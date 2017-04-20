Dave Chappelle, George Lopez and many others gathered Wednesday to pay final respects to their late friend Charlie Murphy.

The comedian, actor and entertainer, who was also the older brother of icon Eddie Murphy, died last week at the age of 57 after battling leukemia.

His fellow comedians posted tributes online.

"Tonight we honored #Darkness" Lopez wrote, along with a photo of the group huddled together in remembrance.

"Darkness" was a nickname that Charlie Murphy had said performer Rick James gave him years ago.

Tonight we honored #Darkness @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @affioncrockett @nealbrennan #davechappelle @donnellrawlings @cedtheentertainer @realdlhughley #thatswhatsup A post shared by George ???? Lopez (@georgelopez) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Cedric the Entertainer posted the same pic with the caption, "Tonite we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy."

D.L. Hughley also posted a similar pic.

Remembering Charlie Murphy #TeamDl A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

The tributes come after Chappelle, who worked with the late comedian on his show, spoke out last week after his death, telling an audience onstage, "Today, I got some terrible news. My good friend Charlie Murphy passed away this morning and everybody in comedy is heartbroken."

The Murphy family also released a statement about the death, saying, "Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."