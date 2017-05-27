Cher, Ringo Starr and other celebrities remember Gregg Allman

May 27, 2017, 5:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Gregg Allman poses for a portrait at All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman at The Fox Theater, Jan. 10, 2014 in Atlanta. Rick Diamond//Getty Images
Many musicians took to social media today to remember the late Gregg Allman.

One of the founding members of The Allman Brothers Band and a pioneer in southern rock, Allman died Saturday at his home in Savannah, Georgia, his official website said. He was 69.

Cher, Allman's third wife, remembered him on Twitter, but seemingly couldn't find the words.

"IVE TRIED ... WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH," she wrote Saturday.

Gregg Allman, 69
Other musicians, such as Melissa Etheridge, Keith Urban and Ringo Starr, took to social media to remember Allman. Here's who we've spotted sharing memories and their condolences.