Gregg Allman, voice of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 69

Gregg Allman, one of the founding members of The Allman Brothers Band, has died. He was 69.

The southern rocker's passing was announced on his official website, adding that Allman "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia" on Saturday.

Allman's death comes after rumors circulated last month that he had entered hospice care. A rep for the rocker told ABC News that the rumors were not true.

Still, Allman had been suffering from ill health in recent years, dealing with a respiratory infection, a hernia, a liver transplant and an irregular heartbeat.

Back in March, he canceled all his 2017 tour dates to support his upcoming album "Southern Blood" due to his health.

Michael Lehman, a close friend of Allman's, said in a statement posted to his website: "I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard."

"His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him," the statement concluded.

Gregory LeNoir Allman was born on December 8, 1947, in Nashville. He co-founded The Allman Brothers Band with his brother, guitarist Duane Allman, in 1969.

The Grammy Award-winning group were best known for songs, including "Midnight Rider," "Melissa" and "Ramblin' Man." The group later was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and earned a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012.

The rocker fronted the band for a total of 45 years, even after Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident in 1971, when he was just 24.

Gregg Allman also had a successful solo career with his Greg Allman Band. His hits included "I'm No Angel" and "One Way Out."

In 1975, Allman was on his third marriage, to Cher. The two, who birthed a son named Elijah Blue Allman, briefly became a singing duo known as Allman and Woman. They recorded an album called "Two the Hard Way," released in 1977, before divorcing two years later.

Allman is survived by his current wife Shannon Allman, along with their four children and three grandchildren.

According to his website, "The family will release a statement soon, but for now ask for privacy during this very difficult time."